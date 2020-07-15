Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Wilson

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing woman from Wilson. Officers say 30-year-old Johanna Hicks was last seen walking towards Downing st.

She is described as having medium brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5′2″ and weighs 120 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and white slides. Officers believe she could be headed towards Oxford.

If you have any information about where she may be, you should call the police at (252)-399-2323

