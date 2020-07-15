Advertisement

Semper Fi & America’s Fund work amid covid-19 pandemic

Semper Fi & America's Fund Logo
Semper Fi & America's Fund Logo(Semper Fi & America's Fund)
By Tori Poole
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many organizations all across the country have felt the impacts of the pandemic, and Semper Fi & America's Fund is no different.

The non-profit that works to help catastrophically wounded, ill and injured service members, as well as active duty military has had to make changes like most organizations, but they say help from donors has allowed them to continue to serve the military community.

Amid the pandemic, The Fund has delivered more than $1,500 worth of meals to service members' doors as well as provide gift cards, so military members do not have to leave their homes.

The organization has turned to virtual outlets for events during this time as a way to help keep the military community active and involved.

If you would like to donate to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Carteret County reports 5th COVID-19 death

Updated: 27 minutes ago
North Carolina’s daily case count is trending downward, but our number of hospitalizations continues to set records.

News

DEPUTIES: Belhaven couple arrested for abducting their children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A sheriff's office says a couple is facing charges they abducted their children who they do not have custody of.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus & The Brain

Updated: 4 hours ago
Doctors find many COVID-19 patients are dealing with confusion and even delirium, possibly due to lower oxygen levels in the brain.

News

Coronavirus & The Brain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Doctors find many COVID-19 patients are dealing with confusion and even delirium, possibly due to lower oxygen levels in the brain.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Teenager shot, man injured during Greenville robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police say there was an armed robbery around 12:30 Wednesday morning on Stancil Dr. near Meade St.

Local

Lenoir County Schools prepare for reopening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Lenoir County Public Schools are planning to blend in-person and online learning this fall.

Local

COVID-19 testing happening in Hyde County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Hyde County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru testing site

Local

Tax deadline is at midnight

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Midnight is the deadline to get your federal and state taxes filed.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Hemingway

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hemingway.

National

Apple users can submit claims over slow iPhones

Updated: 9 hours ago
Millions of iPhone owners can now submit claims for part of a $500 million settlement.