POLICE: Man shoots woman in Jacksonville grocery store parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges for a Tuesday shooting that police say sent a woman to a hospital.

Jacksonville Police have charged Jermaine Lewis, 33, of Onslow County, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting bodily injury with intent to kill, discharge of weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, and discharge of firearms in city limits.

Police say that officer responded last night around 9:43 to a shooting in the parking lot of Publix Supermarket at 2100 Marlin Drive.

Officers found a 26-year-old woman had been shot.

She was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune for treatment and is stable, according to police.

Police believe this was a domestic violence situation and that the victim was targetted.

Onslow County deputies helped find Lewis.

