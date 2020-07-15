Advertisement

Pitt County Schools react to plan for reopening schools

Remote learning
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper announced earlier Tuesday that schools are allowed to reopen in August for in-person learning along with remote learning, as long as safety protocols are put in place.

All school districts in the state have been told to prepare three plans for reopening.

Those plans are: Plan A reopening at full capacity, Plan B reopen at half capacity, and Plan C only reopen with remote learning.

Since March, school halls, playgrounds, and classrooms have been quiet and empty.

And even though that will all change in August, it’ll be a lot different than before.

All students in kindergarten through 12th grade, along with all staff and teachers are required to wear a mask when in the building.

Everyone will be provided 5 reusable masks to make sure they are being utilized.

Anyone who enters the building will have their temperatures and symptoms checked too.

Schools will reopen for both in-person and remote learning, which is plan B of the three plans that educators had to prepare for.

And while school itself won’t look the same, neither will teaching.

Johnson said teachers who are more skilled at teaching online will continue to do so.

She also said that students will have three different learning options if they are remote.

One option will be scheduled time learning, where students will have classes at the same time every day.

Another option is anytime learning, for parents who need flexible schedules and the last option is independent learning.

Independent learning is for students who want to have more independence with minimal teacher support.

The Governor’s plan also discontinued activities that bring together large groups of people, like assemblies.

Governor Cooper said if there’s a spike in cases when school starts back, they will have to go back to only remote learning.

Pitt County Schools said the board will vote on recommendations for Plan B on Monday but have the option to put one of the other three plans into place if they feel the need to do so.

