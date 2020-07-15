Pitt County removes glass from recycling program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The familiar racket of glass bottles crashing into a recycling bin will no longer be heard in Pitt County.

Officials announced this week the end of glass material in the county’s recycling program.

“The markets in India and China that are buying [our] recycled goods are becoming much more stringent in terms of the percent of contamination they allow in recycled products,” said Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott, of the decision.

He added that recycling is next to useless if contaminated with as little as 2 percent broken glass.

“When those materials are dumped into the larger truck, the glass breaks. When the glass breaks it contaminates everything in that load.”

Greenville Public Works Sanitation manager Delbert Bryant says the city and county are relying on residents to comply with the new rule to help the recycling program continue as efficiently as possible.

“It will require some changes in educational materials and we’re trying to get the word out of what we need to do to make this work for everybody,” he said.

Elliott says removing glass from the program is a simple way to keep things cost-effective.

“We don’t want to totally discontinue it because we know there is a demand and a need to do recycling. So we’re just trying to simplify and modify it.”

Another factor is the rising cost of processing that recycling in general. Pitt county's recycling contractor, Eastern Carolina Vocational Center raised prices from around $40/ton to $100/ton on July 1.

The discontinuation of glass processing is a disappointing turn for passionate recyclers, but officials say it is a much-needed change for the livelihood of the program.

“We need you to put your glass materials in the garbage can and just let it go to the landfill,” said Bryant. That is unfortunate because glass has been recyclable for so many years, but we need to make a change now and glass just needs to go in the garbage.”

The news comes as Beaufort County also announced the end of its roadside recycling program this week, also citing the budget concerns with the rising cost of recycling.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.