Pitt County Council on Aging delivering hundreds of plants to seniors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some seniors in Pitt County will have a smile on their face due to a huge donation from several companies.

The Pitt County Council on Aging received around 300 potted plants to give to seniors around Pitt County.

Several months ago Thermo Fisher reached out to the Pitt County United way looking to do a community project. They were put in touch with the council on aging.

Thermo Fisher partnered with Carolina Seasons Nursery, and this past weekend, employees potted all the plants and dropped them off at the senior center Tuesday morning.

The plants are going to be distributed to seniors who are in the Meals on Wheels program.

Rich Zeck, Executive Director for the Pitt County Council on Aging says, “Many of our seniors are homebound so this year, even the ones who could go out and do gardening cant go out and do gardening. So this is going to be a plant they can have in the house, nourish, love on and be a companion.”

Zeck says the council on aging is always looking for volunteers to help at the center, with the Meals on Wheels delivery and also to help distribute the plants.

