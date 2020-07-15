Advertisement

Pitt County Council on Aging delivering hundreds of plants to seniors

Pitt County Council on Aging delivering hundreds of plants to seniors
Pitt County Council on Aging delivering hundreds of plants to seniors(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some seniors in Pitt County will have a smile on their face due to a huge donation from several companies.

The Pitt County Council on Aging received around 300 potted plants to give to seniors around Pitt County.

Several months ago Thermo Fisher reached out to the Pitt County United way looking to do a community project. They were put in touch with the council on aging.

Thermo Fisher partnered with Carolina Seasons Nursery, and this past weekend, employees potted all the plants and dropped them off at the senior center Tuesday morning.

The plants are going to be distributed to seniors who are in the Meals on Wheels program.

Rich Zeck, Executive Director for the Pitt County Council on Aging says, “Many of our seniors are homebound so this year, even the ones who could go out and do gardening cant go out and do gardening. So this is going to be a plant they can have in the house, nourish, love on and be a companion.”

Zeck says the council on aging is always looking for volunteers to help at the center, with the Meals on Wheels delivery and also to help distribute the plants.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Absentee ballot requests surge ahead of November election

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Researchers continuing work to improve the New River

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Researchers continuing work to improve the New River

News

Absentee ballot requests surge ahead of November election

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
If you’re thinking of mailing in your ballot instead of heading to the polls this year, you’re not alone.

News

Washington Police make arrest in shooting, attempted robbery that injured two

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Washington Police make arrest in shooting, attempted robbery that injured two

Latest News

News

Kitten rescued from storm drain by town employee

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Kitten rescued from storm drain by town employee

News

Private schools preparing for kids to come back next month

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Governor Cooper has laid out his plans for public schools, but a pair of private schools in New Bern are already preparing for their students to return to the classroom this fall.

News

POLICE: Washington man hit with weapon during attempted robbery

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Police are looking for two men they say are responsible for sending a man to the hospital during an attempted robbery.

News

Stay away from nesting sea turtles on Emerald Isle beaches

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is warning beach-goers to stay away from nesting sites on the beaches.

News

Man given $2 million bond in Greenville murder

Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A judge Tuesday morning gave a Greenville man a $2 million bond after he was charged with a weekend murder.

News

At least five animal sanctuaries in Emerald Isle have been damaged in the last week

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
At least five animal sanctuaries in Emerald Isle have been damaged in the last week