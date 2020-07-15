Pet of the Week: Hemingway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hemingway.

He’s about 6 years old and is a coonhound mix. Volunteers say he’s a little hard of hearing, but is generally a happy boy and is always looking to explore!

They say he’s still learning some leash manners and learning a few tricks. He isn’t in the greatest of shapes because he was found running as a stray, but the humane society says he’s starting to perk up!

For more adoption information, click here.

