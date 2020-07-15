Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Hemingway

This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hemingway.
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hemingway.
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hemingway.(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hemingway.

He’s about 6 years old and is a coonhound mix. Volunteers say he’s a little hard of hearing, but is generally a happy boy and is always looking to explore!

They say he’s still learning some leash manners and learning a few tricks. He isn’t in the greatest of shapes because he was found running as a stray, but the humane society says he’s starting to perk up!

For more adoption information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Lyric

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's Pet of the Week for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Lyric.

Pets

Saving Graces: Clover, Daisy, Poppy and Willow

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
This week’s featured kittens from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Clover, Daisy, Poppy and Willow.

Pets

Pets of the Week: 100 Litter

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
This week’s Pets of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the 100 litter.

Pets

Saving Graces: Rito

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Rito.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Zeus

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Zeus.

Pets

Saving Graces: Spencer

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Spencer.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Griz

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Griz.

Pets

Saving Graces: Simon and Penelope

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
This week's featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Simon and Penelope.

Pets

Pets of the Week: The "Nature Litter"

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
It's kitten season and there's no shortage of cats up for adoption at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Pets

Saving Graces: Abra, Alakazam and Cadabra

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
It's kitten season and Saving Graces 4 Felines has a lot of options for a new addition to your family.