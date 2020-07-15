Advertisement

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, talks about proposals to reduce gun violence, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, talks about proposals to reduce gun violence, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Unidentified hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies Wednesday in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

There is no evidence that the owners of these accounts were targeted themselves. Instead, the hacks appeared designed to lure their Twitter followers into sending money to an anonymous Bitcoin account. The Biden campaign, for instance, said that Twitter’s integrity team “locked down the account within a few minutes of the breach and removed the related tweet.”

Obama's office had no immediate comment.

In a tweet, Twitter noted only that it was aware of a “security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.” The San Francisco company said it is investigating and promised an update shortly. It did not reply immediately to requests for comment.

The apparently fake tweets were all quickly deleted, although The Associated Press was able to capture screenshots of several before they disappeared.

Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter. The three men are worth a combined $362 billion, according to the latest calculations by Forbes magazine.

The same bogus offer cropped up a second on Musk's account, which has a history of sometimes befuddling tweets from the eccentric billionaire. Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gates, who has become one of the world’s leading philanthropists since stepping down as Microsoft CEO, confirmed the tweet wasn’t from him. “This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing,” a spokesperson for the billionaire said in a statement.

Among the political figures targeted, the hack mostly appeared to target Democrats or other figures on the left, drawing comparisons to the 2016 campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies established that Russia engaged in coordinated attempts to interfere in those U.S. elections through social media tampering and various hacks, including targeting the various campaigns and major party organizations.

___

AP political reporter Bill Barrow contributed to this article from Washington.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Updated: moments ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

News

Pitt County removes glass from recycling program

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Greenville Public Works Sanitation manager Delbert Bryant says the city and county are relying on residents to comply with the new rule to help the recycling program continue as efficiently as possible.

News

Cape Hatteras National Seashore sees highest June visitation in 18 years

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Cape Hatteras National Seashore was a popular place to visit last month as people look to get away and still stay safe from coronavirus.

Weather

Wednesday Update: Comet Neowise and the ISS viewing times

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Comet NEOWISE sightings in ENC

News

Coastal towns in ENC have some of the lowest census response rates in the state

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Coastal towns in North Carolina have some some of the lowest census response rates in the state, which could cost them crucial state and federal funding.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 vaccine could still ‘take a while,’ says Brody researcher

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
An early drug trial has some medical experts encouraged about the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccination.

National

N.C. city approves reparations for Black residents through community investment

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Asheville City Council apologized for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties in a unanimous vote, reports the Citizen-Times.

News

Tax deadline is at midnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tax Day is finally here, three months later than expected.

News

Semper Fi & America’s Fund work amid covid-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many organizations all across the country have felt the impacts of the pandemic, and Semper Fi & America's Fund is no different.

National

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Updated: 1 hours ago
Scholastic announced that Joanna Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.