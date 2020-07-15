Advertisement

New Bern Bike MS cancelled due to COVID-19

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of a major bike riding event here in Eastern Carolina.

Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride 2020 was set for September 26th and 27th.

This is the second year in a row that they’ve had to cancel the event.

In 2019 Hurricane Dorian resulted in the ride’s cancellation.

The Bike MS website says that the even brings cyclists and volunteers from 32 different states.

Around 1,300 people and 122 teams were signed up to ride this year.

The money raised by teams throughout the year in the runup to the event is donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

