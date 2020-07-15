Advertisement

NCHSAA delays start of fall sports season until at least Sept. 1

NCHSAA Logo
NCHSAA Logo
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper announced yesterday the reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. He also indicated that the NCHSAA would be making the decisions relative to sports. This morning, the NCHSAA Board of Directors approved the following rule and calendar changes:

  • The start of NCHSAA fall sports is delayed until at least September 1.
  • The first five (5) student days of the 2020-2021 school year will be designated as a “dead period” for ALL sports, allowing school staff to focus on the start of school.
  • NCHSAA Phase One of the summer conditioning and workouts will continue until further notice.

Commissioner Que Tucker provides the following statement at this time:

“For now, we believe these steps provide hope for our student-athletes, and the possibility for playing fall sports We know that many decisions are being made relative to the reopening plan your school(s) will follow. After each LEA has had an opportunity to formalize and finalize those reopening plans, the NCHSAA Staff will survey the membership to determine how sports should and/or can fit into the various models that will exist across the state. Please understand this delayed start date is not “in cement” and can be delayed even further if we do not have improved data from DHHS, or some other reason exists for delaying further into September or beyond.

We acknowledge that playing certain sports are more problematic at any time without a vaccine; however, we remain in consultation with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) members, and they believe we can and should offer a sports program, with all necessary modifications, delays, etc. In the coming weeks, we will continue working with the SMAC as we plan our next steps for the fall, as well as determining when equipment could be shared—i.e. balls— and/or if we can move into Phase 2 of the summer workouts/conditioning.

Each NCHSAA Board Member believes in the value of education-based athletics and is committed to SAFELY offering a fall, winter, and spring sports program during this school year; however, there is also a commitment to the health and safety of students and coaches. Towards this end, we all will continue to follow the guidance of the Department of Health and Human Services relative to the data and how we all safely move forward.

We are in this together, and we will play again!”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ECU temporarily pauses all athletic activities

Updated: 15 hours ago
East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced Tuesday that all athletic activities will be temporarily paused beginning Wednesday, July 15.

Sports

NCHSAA in “better position to make informed decisions” after Gov. Cooper’s latest announcement

Updated: 15 hours ago
Following Gov. Roy Cooper’s return to in-person learning announcement Tuesday afternoon, the NCHSAA released this response as an update to if, when, and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools.

Sports

Joe Dooley provides update on state of ECU men’s basketball

Updated: 15 hours ago
The WITN Sports team went one-on-one with head coach Joe Dooley on Tuesday to get an update on the state of the ECU men’s basketball program.

Sports

McNeill adds Morris to ECU WBB coaching staff

Updated: 15 hours ago
Brittany Morris has been named an assistant coach, ECU women’s basketball head coach Kim McNeill announced on Tuesday.

Latest News

Sports

Former ECU head baseball coach Hal Baird elected to ABCA Hall of Fame

Updated: 15 hours ago
East Carolina Hall of Fame head coach Hal Baird is one of eight individuals elected to the 2021 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame.

Sports

Former ECU head baseball coach Hal Baird elected to ABCA Hall of Fame

Updated: 15 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

McNeill adds Morris to ECU WBB coaching staff

Updated: 15 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

VOD Recordings

NCHSAA in “better position to make informed decisions” after Gov. Cooper’s latest announcement

Updated: 15 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

ECU temporarily pauses all athletic activities

Updated: 15 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

Carolina Hurricanes open training camp at PNC Arena in Raleigh

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice Monday at PNC Arena for their first training camp practice under the NHL’s “Return-to-Play” plan.