Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N. Carolina students to have mix of online, in-person school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will allow K-12 public schools to reopen in the fall with limited in-person capacity. The plan announced by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper allows school districts to decide whether they want to offer online only instruction. A state law appears to prevent remote learning during the first week of school. Rotating students between live instruction and remote learning also wouldn’t be allowed for the first week. K-12 schools teaching more than 1.5 million North Carolina students had received guidance for three different reopening scenarios, including full in-person classes, a mix of in person and online and online only. Plan B will remain in effect as public health officials caution against a more expansive reopening until coronavirus numbers improve.

ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR

N.C. governor runs first television ads in reelection bid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper touts his plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and criticizes his opponent's comments about COVID-19 in the first television commercials being run by his reelection campaign. The commercials are part of a $7 million statewide ad buy through the end of August. Republican challenger Dan Forest began airing his first general election commercial last week. The state Republican Party says Cooper has failed during the pandemic to help small businesses and adequately protect nursing home residents. Cooper has a large fundraising advantage over Forest.

TRUMP

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure. Critics are describing the move as a dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law. Trump will travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to announce the federal rule as he seeks to make it easier to meet some of the country’s infrastructure needs. The government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity, Brett Hartl, says such a change may be the single biggest giveaway to polluters in the past 40 years.

FIRST BLACK COUNCILWOMAN

North Carolina capitol city gets first Black councilwoman

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The city council in North Carolina's capital city has chosen its first Black councilwoman. News outlets report attorney Stormie Denise Forte was chosen from among 54 candidates to fill the position that represents Raleigh's District D, which covers the southwest portion of the city. The 49-year-old Forte will serve the remainder of Saige Martin's term, which ends next year. Martin was elected to the seat in 2019 but resigned last month after The News & Observer of Raleigh published accounts of four men who accused Martin of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA-BOWLING ALLEYS

N.C. Supreme Court puts hold on order that resumed bowling

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has blocked temporarily a judge’s ruling that allowed dozens of North Carolina’s bowling alleys to reopen by overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. The state Supreme Court granted on Tuesday the request of state attorneys for Cooper, who says a preliminary injunction issued last week by a trial judge would make it harder to bring the virus under control. The decision puts a temporary delay upon Judge James Gale’s order, meaning the bowling alleys must shut down again for now. The justices also agreed to review the content of Gale’s decision.

BEAGLES RESCUED

Rescue groups take 46 beagles from North Carolina home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two rescue groups have worked together to retrieve 46 beagles from a home where a man said he had become overwhelmed trying to take care of the dogs. News sources report The Triangle Beagle Rescue and Piedmont Animal Rescue worked together to get the dogs out of the Iredell County home. According to a Facebook post, a man was breeding the beagles but became overwhelmed with the number of dogs when he got older and suffered health issues. The rescuers say they found 46 purebred beagles, some as young as eight weeks and as old as about 11.

PRISON ESCAPEE CAPTURED

Report: Inmate wore janitor's uniform to escape from prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A report from a North Carolina prison says an inmate who escaped put on a janitor's uniform and followed another employee out the door. The News & Observer of Raleigh quotes authorities who say Chad Lee Houser, who was in prison awaiting trial on murder charges, escaped from Central Prison last Friday afternoon and fled Raleigh in a stolen pickup truck. He was caught later that night in Cumberland County, about 50 miles to the south. A Department of Public Safety incident report said Houser followed a pharmacy specialist into a part of the prison designed for controlled entry and exit.

BC-NC-RACIAL INJUSTICE-ASHEVILLE STATUES

Confederate monument removed from Buncombe County courthouse

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Workers have removed a Confederate monument that stands outside a county courthouse in the western North Carolina city of Asheville. The Citizen-Times reports that the monument was taken down Tuesday morning. The monument outside the Buncombe County courthouse honored the 60th Regiment and Battle of Chickamauga. The city of Asheville recently took down a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood downtown. County and city officials have also called for the creation of a task force to come up with a plan for a monument that honors Zebulon Vance. He was a Buncombe a North Carolina governor during the Civil War. The Vance monument stands in downtown Asheville. It was recently shrouded from view.