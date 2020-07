GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

A late-night armed robbery near campus prompted an ECU ALERT.

Police say there was an armed robbery around 12:30 Wednesday morning on Stancil Dr. near Meade St.

The suspect is described as a black male who’s 5′10″ and skinny and had a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville police at 252-329-4315.

