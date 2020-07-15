Hundreds show up for home goods giveaway in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local nonprofit is providing millions of dollars of home goods and bedding materials to eastern Carolina residents.

Hundreds of cars lined up at the Head Start facility in the Martin County Town of Hamilton to pick up free pillows, blankets, comforters, and mattress pads.

The giveaway was hosted by the Economic Investment Council which is a nonprofit organization that serves thirteen Northeastern Carolina counties.

The council teamed up with fellow nonprofit, Goods360, to provide millions of dollars in surplus retail merchandise free to the public.

Organizers say it was a unique opportunity to partner with Goods360, and they hope to improve people’s lives during challenging times.

