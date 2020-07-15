Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — That three-month extension for North Carolina residents and corporations to turn in their income tax returns is running out. Wednesday is the deadline to file federal returns with the Internal Revenue Service and state forms with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. The state’s original April 15 date was pushed back automatically when the IRS announced a three-month delay in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s delay applies to individual income, corporate income and franchise tax filers. State filers won’t have to pay late fees or interest on taxes due for failing to file before April 15.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will allow K-12 public schools to reopen in the fall with limited in-person capacity. The plan announced by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper allows school districts to decide whether they want to offer online only instruction. A state law appears to prevent remote learning during the first week of school. Rotating students between live instruction and remote learning also wouldn’t be allowed for the first week. K-12 schools teaching more than 1.5 million North Carolina students had received guidance for three different reopening scenarios, including full in-person classes, a mix of in person and online and online only. Plan B will remain in effect as public health officials caution against a more expansive reopening until coronavirus numbers improve.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper touts his plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and criticizes his opponent's comments about COVID-19 in the first television commercials being run by his reelection campaign. The commercials are part of a $7 million statewide ad buy through the end of August. Republican challenger Dan Forest began airing his first general election commercial last week. The state Republican Party says Cooper has failed during the pandemic to help small businesses and adequately protect nursing home residents. Cooper has a large fundraising advantage over Forest.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure. Critics are describing the move as a dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law. Trump will travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to announce the federal rule as he seeks to make it easier to meet some of the country’s infrastructure needs. The government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity, Brett Hartl, says such a change may be the single biggest giveaway to polluters in the past 40 years.