Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure. Critics are describing the move as a dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law. Trump will travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to announce the federal rule as he seeks to make it easier to meet some of the country’s infrastructure needs. The government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity, Brett Hartl, says such a change may be the single biggest giveaway to polluters in the past 40 years.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials in the North Carolina city of Asheville have apologized for its historic role in slavery and discrimination and voted to provide reparations. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that unanimous vote was taken by the City Council on Tuesday. The resolution on reparations does not require direct payments but will mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities. Priorities could include efforts to increase minority home ownership, access to affordable housing and minority business ownership. The resolution also mentions strategies to close the gaps in health care, education and pay. The resolution calls for the creation of a Community Reparations Commission to recommend programs and resources to be used.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been accused by police of killing three people. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that Evan Hunter Small is accused of killing Patricia Brewton Small, Jimmy Wayne Small Sr., and Jimmy Wayne Small Jr. A news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office did not describe Small’s relationship to the three alleged victims. Small has been charged with three counts of murder. He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney. A 911 caller had asked police to check on the three victims on Monday after not hearing from them.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — That three-month extension for North Carolina residents and corporations to turn in their income tax returns is running out. Wednesday is the deadline to file federal returns with the Internal Revenue Service and state forms with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. The state’s original April 15 date was pushed back automatically when the IRS announced a three-month delay in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s delay applies to individual income, corporate income and franchise tax filers. State filers won’t have to pay late fees or interest on taxes due for failing to file before April 15.