Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer writes that Bubba Wallace deserves a slot in Wednesday night's $1 million All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. He can get into the 20-driver field by either winning one of three stages or he can be voted in by fans. Fryer writes that Wallace deserves the slot because he has done well on the track with his underfunded Richard Petty Motorsports team. He has also done so under enormous pressure. He is NASCAR's only Black driver at the top level and has championed racial equality.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Northwestern vice president Jim Phillips has been named chairman of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season. He will succeed Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart. Phillips is in his fourth year on the committee and will spend the upcoming season as vice chairman. The current chairman, Duke athletic director Kevin White, will rotate off the committee on Sept. 1.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Samantha Mewis and Crystal Dunn each scored and the North Carolina Courage won their fourth straight game, beating Sky Blue 2-0 on Monday night in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup. The two-time league defending champions finished the group stage atop the field heading into the quarterfinals. Mewis scored in the seventh minute for the fastest goal of the Challenge Cup so far. Dunn added her first goal of the tournament in the 57th minute. Both players were on the U.S. national team that won the World Cup last summer in France.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen told The Associated Press he has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football. Olsen signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The 35-year-old Olsen will partner with Kevin Burkhardt in the booth once the 13-year NFL veteran decides to call it quits.

UNDATED (AP) — Kara Lawson has always wanted to coach at Duke — a fact the first-time college coach hadn’t shared with many people. Once the job opened up earlier this month, the Boston Celtics assistant jumped at the opportunity. The school introduced her as its new women's basketball coach. Lawson said that her mom, Kathleen, had wanted her to attend Duke as an undergrad, but she ended up choosing Tennessee and having an illustrious playing career for the Lady Vols under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole will donate $567,000 over the next three years to set up scholarships at South Carolina's Department of Sports and Entertainment Management. The school said four incoming freshmen will receive four-year grants of $10,000 a year. Along with academic qualifications, the Tepper Scholars program will emphasize diversity and first-generation students. The innaugural group will also receive funds to offset financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with NFL team, Tepper owns Charlotte's new Major League Soccer expansion franchise.