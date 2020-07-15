Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Behaven couple arrested for abducting their children

James Spencer, Jr. & Brittany Spencer
James Spencer, Jr. & Brittany Spencer(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2020
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff's office says a couple is facing charges they abducted their children who they do not have custody of.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says that James Spencer, Jr., 36, and Brittany Spencer, 31, of Belhaven, are charged with four counts of abduction of children out of Tyrrell County. Officials say James is also charged with failing to appear for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with a May 2020 sledghammer attack in Hyde County.

Officials say deputies responded on Tueday to the Cedar Creek Campground & Marine in Sea Level for a domestic disturbance.

During their investigation, we’re told deputies learned that the couple was wanted in connection with the June 26th abduction of their children from a relative who had custody of the four children ages 2, 4, 6, & 7. Officials say that the children had been picked up from a relative for a visit in June and were never returned as scheduled.

The children were given to Carteret County Department of Social Services who we’re told made arrangement to get the children back to their home county.

James Spencer, Jr. is being held on a $450,000 secured bond while Brittany Spencer is being held on a $40,000 bond.

