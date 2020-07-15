COVID-19 vaccine could still ‘take a while,’ says Brody researcher

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

An early drug trial has some medical experts encouraged about the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccination.

But as the Cambridge, Massachusetts company Moderna moves towards the next phase of testing, one researcher from the Brody School of Medicine says it could still be years before an effective vaccine is developed.

45 people participated in the drug trial from Moderna, and according to the company, results showed that all 45 people developed antibodies that are key to fighting the virus.

But the trial was only meant to test the drug's safety, not it's effectiveness.

Dr. Rachel Roper from the ECU Brody School of Medicine says that safety and effectiveness are two of the three keys with a vaccine.

The other is being able to produce enough to vaccinate billions of people worldwide.

Dr. Roper adds that there are concerns about how effective these vaccines will be when they are tried on a larger scale.

And though we have a history of developing successful vaccines, they often take time.

"We have very successful vaccines for a number of infectious diseases, both viral and bacterial. Measles, mumps, rubella, polio, all work very well," Dr. Roper explains. "Hepatitis virus vaccines work really well, so we should be able to get this, but it may take a while. With the polio vaccine it took a few years before we had a really good effective one."

Potential doubts are especially heightened because of the virulency of COVID-19

"It's a really bad virus. It gets in all the organs, it causes strokes, it causes heart attacks, it causes respiratory problems, and more and more we're finding it's causing neurological problems and even growing in the brain it looks like," Dr. Roper adds. "So it's a really bad pathogen, and I'm worried that some of the vaccines we're developing now aren't going to be strong enough to actually wipe it out."

Vaccines for things like measles, mumps, and polio are called attenuated viral vaccines, which have wiped their respective diseases out of the United States and world completely.

But attenuated viruses and vaccines are more dangerous to develop and often take longer.

Which is why Moderna and many other companies are simply trying to trigger an immune response to glycoproteins-- a technique Dr. Roper has seen before with SARS-CoV-1.

COVID-19 is also known as the SARS-CoV-2, and Dr. Roper says that the trials and types of vaccines they're running now are very similar to what they did at the start of the SARS-CoV-1 back in 2001.

She said those showed similar antibody responses in early stages, but weren't very effective in actually preventing the disease. Something she fears about today's vaccines.

Moderna says they hope to enroll up to 30,000 adults in phase three of their trials which will test whether the vaccine works to prevent COVID-19 and how safe it is.

The trail period is scheduled to begin July 27th.

