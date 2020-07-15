Advertisement

COVID-19 testing happening in Hyde County

The Hyde County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru testing site Wednesday.
Nurse holds COVID-19 test tube.
Nurse holds COVID-19 test tube.(AP Images)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You have another chance to be tested for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Hyde County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru testing site. It’s in the Mattamuskeet Early College High School parking lot in Swan Quarter.

You need to schedule an appointment by calling (252) 926-4382 or (252) 926-4397.

Anyone who lives in Hyde, Beaufort, Dare, Martin, Tyrrell and Washington counties are eligible to be tested.

Make sure you bring your ID and insurance card with you.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Tax deadline is at midnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Midnight is the deadline to get your federal and state taxes filed.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Hemingway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hemingway.

National

Apple users can submit claims over slow iPhones

Updated: 1 hours ago
Millions of iPhone owners can now submit claims for part of a $500 million settlement.

Local

Brigade to host largest virtual annual fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Brigade Boys and Girls Club out of Onslow County is hosting a virtual breakfast called Breakfast at the Kids’ Table.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: The heat rolls on; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Seasonably hot low 90s on tap again Wednesday.

Local

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged kayak thieves

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says two people stole a 10-foot Blue Sun Dolphin Aruba kayak and a 12-foot Dark Green Bass Pro kayak from Smyrna Creek Bridge. This happened on Sunday afternoon.

Local

Police investigating armed robbery near ECU

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say there was an armed robbery around 12:30 Wednesday morning on Stancil Dr. near Meade St.

Local

Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Wilson

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing woman from Wilson. Officers say 30-year-old Johanna Hicks was last seen walking towards Downing st

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, July 15th at 4:30am

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, July 15th at 4:30am

Sports

ECU temporarily pauses all athletic activities

Updated: 8 hours ago
East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced Tuesday that all athletic activities will be temporarily paused beginning Wednesday, July 15.