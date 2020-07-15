COVID-19 testing happening in Hyde County

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You have another chance to be tested for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Hyde County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru testing site. It’s in the Mattamuskeet Early College High School parking lot in Swan Quarter.

You need to schedule an appointment by calling (252) 926-4382 or (252) 926-4397.

Anyone who lives in Hyde, Beaufort, Dare, Martin, Tyrrell and Washington counties are eligible to be tested.

Make sure you bring your ID and insurance card with you.

