Coastal towns in ENC have some of the lowest census response rates in the state

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Towns on the North Carolina coast could be missing out on crucial state and federal funding due to low response rates to the United States census.

“It will benefit us greatly and help all of those things that we enjoy each and every day,” said Doug Medlin, the Mayor of Surf City, a mayor of a town with a 19% response rate to the census.

The census is an online survey that tracks population and demographics across the country. Filling out the census means reporting information about the people living in your household on April 1.

Coastal towns in Onslow County like Surf City and North Topsail Beach are some of the lowest in the state. About 13% of permanent North Topsail Beach residents have filled out the census. It’s the second-lowest response rate along the coast behind Atlantic Beach at 12%. About 30% less than counties in the area.

“If we don’t register as being Surf Cityians or especially Pender County or Onslow Countians then that money is gonna go somewhere else,” said Medlin.

Medlin said the reason coastal towns have a harder time getting responses to the census is because of the area’s population of multi-homeowners, who may be filling out the census elsewhere.

“Eventually I think we will make this our permanent residence,” said Karen Profita, who lives in New York but owns property in North Topsail Beach. “So I think that’s a really good thing that they would have more of a voice in the state of North Carolina.”

A high number of census responses in North Carolina could also mean the state could get an extra congressional district. Since areas along the crystal coast have seen some of the highest population growth in the state, according to the census, that extra congressional district could be drawn around Onslow County.

Pender County has seen a nearly 25% increase in population since 2010. And Onslow County is projected to grow by at least 15% in the next 10 years, according to the census.

“As they say, the squeaky wheel gets the grease. So, the more squeaks you got, the more grease you’re going to get,” said Medlin. “That gives us a better chance of getting what we need.”

If you haven’t filled out the census, you can fill it out here. Census collectors will be counting until October 31, and have to report findings by December.

