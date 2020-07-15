Carteret County Sheriff’s Office search for missing kayaks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Two kayaks were reportedly stolen near a creek over the weekend and deputies want your help finding the people who did it.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says two people stole a 10-foot Blue Sun Dolphin Aruba kayak and a 12-foot Dark Green Bass Pro kayak from Smyrna Creek Bridge. This happened on Sunday afternoon.

Pictured above is the suspect’s car with the kayak on top of it. The car was last seen heading westbound on highway 70.

If you have any information on who might be driving, you are asked to call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252).728.8400

