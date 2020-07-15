Advertisement

Cape Hatteras National Seashore sees highest June visitation in 18 years

Cape Hatteras visitation
Cape Hatteras visitation(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore was a popular place to visit last month as people looked to get away and still stay safe from coronavirus.

“The ease at which it is possible to remain socially distanced on area beaches may have helped contribute to the increased visitation last month,” stated National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac. “The Seashore offers 70 miles of undeveloped beaches for visitors to enjoy.”

Cape Hatteras National Seashore experienced the 2nd-highest level of June visitors since the establishment of the Seashore in 1953.

Last month’s total visitation of 399,364 is an increase of almost 4 percent over last June.

The highest was in 2002 with 410,366 visitors.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore encourages people to continue to practice the Three W’s – Wear a cloth face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained. Wait six feet apart in line. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pitt County removes glass from recycling program

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Greenville Public Works Sanitation manager Delbert Bryant says the city and county are relying on residents to comply with the new rule to help the recycling program continue as efficiently as possible.

Weather

Wednesday Update: Comet Neowise and the ISS viewing times

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Comet NEOWISE sightings in ENC

News

Coastal towns in ENC have some of the lowest census response rates in the state

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Coastal towns in North Carolina have some some of the lowest census response rates in the state, which could cost them crucial state and federal funding.

News

COVID-19 vaccine could still ‘take a while,’ says Brody researcher

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
An early drug trial has some medical experts encouraged about the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Latest News

News

Tax deadline is at midnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tax Day is finally here, three months later than expected.

News

Semper Fi & America’s Fund work amid covid-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many organizations all across the country have felt the impacts of the pandemic, and Semper Fi & America's Fund is no different.

News

POLICE: Man shoots woman in Jacksonville grocery store parking lot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A man is facing charges for a Tuesday shooting that police say sent a woman to a hospital.

News

New Bern Bike MS cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of a major bike riding event here in Eastern Carolina.

Coronavirus

Carteret County reports 5th COVID-19 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Carolina’s daily case count is trending downward, but our number of hospitalizations continues to set records.

Military

Semper Fi & America’s Fund work amid covid-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tori Poole
Semper Fi & America's Fund works to help catastrophically wounded, ill and injured service members, as well as active duty military has had to make changes like most organizations, but they say help from donors has allowed them to continue to serve the military community.