Cape Hatteras National Seashore sees highest June visitation in 18 years

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore was a popular place to visit last month as people looked to get away and still stay safe from coronavirus.

“The ease at which it is possible to remain socially distanced on area beaches may have helped contribute to the increased visitation last month,” stated National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac. “The Seashore offers 70 miles of undeveloped beaches for visitors to enjoy.”

Cape Hatteras National Seashore experienced the 2nd-highest level of June visitors since the establishment of the Seashore in 1953.

Last month’s total visitation of 399,364 is an increase of almost 4 percent over last June.

The highest was in 2002 with 410,366 visitors.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore encourages people to continue to practice the Three W’s – Wear a cloth face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained. Wait six feet apart in line. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

