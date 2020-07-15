Advertisement

Brigade to host largest virtual annual fundraiser

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

You can support a local Boys and Girls Club by having Breakfast at the Kids’ Table Wednesday morning.

The Brigade Boys and Girls Club out of Onslow County is hosting a virtual breakfast called Breakfast at the Kids’ Table.

The goal is to share stories and raise awareness about what the program has to offer. If you’re not familiar with the Boys and Girls Club it offers a number of programs to help kids learn, develop, and grow.

The breakfast is free and starts at 8:00 a.m.

You can watch it on the Brigade Boys and Girls Club Facebook page or on their website.

