Beaufort County seeking input on bike plan

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County is working on plans to give people more safe ways and places to ride bicycles.

County officials are using a bicycle planning grant from the NC Department of Transportation.

The comprehensive bike plan is on the county website for people to view. It includes new facilities and bike paths.

Leaders believe this will help create safer biking opportunities for people living in the area and visitors bringing their bikes to the county.

Beaufort County Manager Brian Alligood says, “We’ll do whatever we can to help accommodate folks and maintain safety. It also provides us essentially, the baseline to work forward and try to work with DOT as they improve roads and do different projects to add bicycle lanes and bicycle facilities. It will help us build upon those existing opportunities and help make them safer because that’s the biggest challenge is being able to have bicycle interface with motor vehicles and do it in a safe manner.”

Officials are asking for public comments on their comprehensive bike plan. Those comments can be submitted online to the clerk of the county board of commissioners.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.