At least five animal sanctuaries in Emerald Isle have been damaged in the last week

Animal rescue officials are asking the public to remain cautious of the turtle and bird nests along the coast, or you could risk a fine of up to $50,000.
Three of the five animal sanctuaries in Emerald Isle that have been tampered with.
Three of the five animal sanctuaries in Emerald Isle that have been tampered with.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Animal rescue officials on Emerald Isle have seen at least five, three signs and two turtle nests, damaged in the last week by people on the beach. The two marked-off turtle nesting sites have been damaged in the last two days.

Now, officials are reminding the public to watch out for marked off sites for protected species, or you could risk a $50,000 fine.

“Every part of nature plays an important role in the ecosystem,” said Emerald Isle Turtle Rescue Patrol Coordinator Dale Baquer. “As humans we take a lot away from nature, we take their natural habitats away um we boats in the ocean we’ve got nests and so it’s our job to give back what we’ve taken as humans.”

Tampering with signs or markings for protected species or crossing the space could be charged with 2nd degree trespassing and destruction of state property, according to Baquer. The species have been protected by the federal Protected Migratory Bird Treaty Act for over 100 years.

Baquer said the patrol has trouble educating the public on protected the species since many in the area are living in Emerald Isle short-term and are often from areas without sea turtle populations.

If you’re interested in volunteering for the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol or the Bird Sanctuary, visit their Facebook pages linked for more information.

