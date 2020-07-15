Advertisement

Absentee ballot requests surge ahead of November election

More people requesting absentee ballots due to COVID-19
(WITN)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re thinking of mailing in your ballot instead of heading to the polls this year, you’re not alone.

One woman, Nikki Deliseo, said she already sent in her request. “I just went online. I filled it out online. I printed it off, I put it in the envelope, and I stuck it in the mail,” she said.

She is one of many who are asking for a mail-in ballot for November’s election.

“We’ve received probably 2 and a half times what we had at the same point in time in 2016,” said Dave Davis, the director of the Board of Elections in Pitt County.

Lenoir County said interest in absentee ballots is already well past what it was for them in 2016, too.

“Especially with corona, you don’t really want to be around people,” explained Deliseo. “I don’t want to be around people. So I know for sure if I get mailed to me, I’m going to mail it back in and my vote will count.”

Others still plan to vote in person. “We go everywhere else,” said a resident from Washington, Margaret Williams. “You have to wear a mask everywhere you go, so we can wear one there as easy as we can in Target.”

The state has made the process easier for those who want to vote via mail. Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law in June that allows voters to request their ballots online starting September 1st.

Before then, you can still request an absentee ballot via mail, e-mail, fax and in person. The cutoff to send one in is the Tuesday before the election in November.

