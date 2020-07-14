Advertisement

Stay away from nesting sea turtles on Emerald Isle beaches

The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is warning beach-goers to stay away from nesting sites on the beaches.
Emerald Isle sea turtle nesting site
Emerald Isle sea turtle nesting site(Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is warning beach-goers to stay away from nesting sites on the beaches.

There are currently markers around the nesting sites, but patrol staff says two people have walked through the nests in the last 24 hours. They are warning people and pets to stay away from the marked areas in order to protect the turtles.

The patrol says all sea turtles that nest in the state are protected by state and federal laws.

