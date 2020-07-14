Stay away from nesting sea turtles on Emerald Isle beaches

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is warning beach-goers to stay away from nesting sites on the beaches.

There are currently markers around the nesting sites, but patrol staff says two people have walked through the nests in the last 24 hours. They are warning people and pets to stay away from the marked areas in order to protect the turtles.

The patrol says all sea turtles that nest in the state are protected by state and federal laws.

