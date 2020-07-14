Advertisement

State Supreme Court blocks bowling alleys reopening

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s highest court has blocked temporarily a judge’s ruling that allowed dozens of North Carolina’s bowling alleys to reopen by overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order.

The state Supreme Court granted on Tuesday the request of state attorneys for Cooper, who says a preliminary injunction issued last week by a trial judge would make it harder to bring the virus under control.

The decision puts a temporary delay upon Judge James Gale’s order, meaning the bowling alleys must shut down again for now. The justices also agreed to review the content of Gale’s decision. 

