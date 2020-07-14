Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson County woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing woman from Wilson.

Pictured above is 34-year-old Shaquanna Wade. Officers say she was last seen on Mount Vernon drive in Wilson wearing a jean skirt, purple plaid shirt, and flip flops.

She’s about 5 feet four inches tall and 140 pounds. The silver alert says her hair is now blonde.

Officers believe she may be headed to Raleigh. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Wilson police.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.