Riverwalk bridge in New Bern reopens

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern spot popular among tourists and local residents is back open after its reconstruction.

The city rebuilt the Riverwalk bridge at Union Point Park.

Damage from Hurricane Florence closed the bridge for more than a year.

It connects Union Point Park to the convention center, keeping people from having to cross the road.

Now, people can walk from Union Point Park all the way to Lawson Creek Park.

New Bern crews are repairing nearby floating docks damaged by the storm.

City officials say those repairs should wrap up Florence rebuilding efforts.

