Advertisement

Riverwalk bridge in New Bern reopens

New Bern bridge opens
New Bern bridge opens
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern spot popular among tourists and local residents is back open after its reconstruction.

The city rebuilt the Riverwalk bridge at Union Point Park.

Damage from Hurricane Florence closed the bridge for more than a year.

It connects Union Point Park to the convention center, keeping people from having to cross the road.

Now, people can walk from Union Point Park all the way to Lawson Creek Park.

New Bern crews are repairing nearby floating docks damaged by the storm.

City officials say those repairs should wrap up Florence rebuilding efforts.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

When and where to look to see NEOWISE in ENC

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Comet NEOWISE sightings in ENC

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Hot Tuesday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Partly sunny and hot Monday with a few scattered strong afternoon thunderstorms.

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Governor Cooper to outline K-12 school plans Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Governor Cooper’s office says he will give an update on COVID-19 in North Carolina and plans for K-12 public schools during his briefing Tuesday.

News

Suspect arrested and charged with murder in Greenville death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
41-year-old Roland Thomas Barrett of Greenville has been charged with an open count of murder in connection with the death of 70-year-old Leonard Shackleford Sr.

Latest News

News

Corolla wild horse dies after choking on an apple

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A yearling colt has died on the Outer Banks after choking on an apple.

News

ENC’s Haliwa Saponi Indian Tribe reacts to news of Redskins name change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Tribe leader is elated to finally hear the team name will be changed.

News

Crowded beaches, high rip currents make ‘perfect storm’ for water rescues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Rescue officials and researchers say crowded beaches and rip current risks have created a perfect storm for water rescues.

News

Greenville VA Clinic employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
WITN First At Four

News

Pitt County Health Department begins free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pitt County Health Department will begin free COVID-19 testing Monday.