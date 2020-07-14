Advertisement

Researchers continuing work to improve the New River

By Stacia Strong
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Researchers at UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences are continuing to work with the City of Jacksonville and other organizations on efforts to clean up the New River.

New River Oyster Highway
New River Oyster Highway(witn)

Their work involves monitoring 6 oyster beds that were put in parts of the river in 2019. They are also adding 6 new oyster beds this summer.

Oysters are considered to be an integral part of an estuary and can help researchers better understand the overall health of a coastal body of water.

“They naturally live in these aggregations called reefs or beds and they feed by filtering the water, they filter everything out of it looking for algae so they are a really great benefit for the water quality,” said Jonathan Lucas.

Jonathan Lucas is a grad student at UNC and is one of the researchers helping to monitor how these oysters are doing.

“We look at oyster densities so the number of oysters per square meter on these half-acre reefs sites and we count those monthly and another method we look at is recruitment which means are these oysters reproducing young that can replenish the population,” said Lucas.

Not only do oyster reefs provide areas for food and security for other creatures they can also greatly improve water quality. A mature oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day.

That’s important to bodies of water like the New River which was in dire condition just 20 years ago due to pollution.

UNC is also looking into the viability of the oysters that were placed in the river, some of the oyster bed sites are further up the river than oysters are typically seen.

“We look at recruitment or are these oysters that we have here reproducing young which can replenish the population over time,” said Lucas.

This is a long term project that will continue for several years.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Absentee ballot requests surge ahead of November election

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Pitt County Council on Aging delivering hundreds of plants to seniors

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Council on Aging received around 300 potted plants to give to seniors around Pitt County.

News

Researchers continuing work to improve the New River

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Researchers continuing work to improve the New River

News

Absentee ballot requests surge ahead of November election

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
If you’re thinking of mailing in your ballot instead of heading to the polls this year, you’re not alone.

News

Washington Police make arrest in shooting, attempted robbery that injured two

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Washington Police make arrest in shooting, attempted robbery that injured two

Latest News

News

Kitten rescued from storm drain by town employee

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Kitten rescued from storm drain by town employee

News

Private schools preparing for kids to come back next month

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Governor Cooper has laid out his plans for public schools, but a pair of private schools in New Bern are already preparing for their students to return to the classroom this fall.

News

POLICE: Washington man hit with weapon during attempted robbery

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Police are looking for two men they say are responsible for sending a man to the hospital during an attempted robbery.

News

Stay away from nesting sea turtles on Emerald Isle beaches

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is warning beach-goers to stay away from nesting sites on the beaches.

News

Man given $2 million bond in Greenville murder

Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A judge Tuesday morning gave a Greenville man a $2 million bond after he was charged with a weekend murder.

News

At least five animal sanctuaries in Emerald Isle have been damaged in the last week

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
At least five animal sanctuaries in Emerald Isle have been damaged in the last week