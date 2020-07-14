POLICE: Washington man hit with weapon during attempted robbery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for two people they say are responsible for sending a man to the hospital during an attempted robbery.

Washington Police say it happened around 5:20 Tuesday morning in the 400 block of E. Water Street.

Officers say they found the victim had been hit with a weapon causing injuries. The victim was taken to Vidant Beaufort Hospital where he was treated and released, police say.

Investigators are reaching out to residents to see if any personal home cameras captured the suspects on video.

Police say the men are described as African-American, between 18 and 22 years old, are between 5′10′' and 6′ tall, and were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.

If you have information, call Washington Police at 252-946-1444.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.