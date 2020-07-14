Advertisement

POLICE: Washington man hit with weapon during attempted robbery

(WJHG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for two people they say are responsible for sending a man to the hospital during an attempted robbery.

Washington Police say it happened around 5:20 Tuesday morning in the 400 block of E. Water Street.

Officers say they found the victim had been hit with a weapon causing injuries. The victim was taken to Vidant Beaufort Hospital where he was treated and released, police say.

Investigators are reaching out to residents to see if any personal home cameras captured the suspects on video.

Police say the men are described as African-American, between 18 and 22 years old, are between 5′10′' and 6′ tall, and were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.

If you have information, call Washington Police at 252-946-1444.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State sets new record for people in hospital

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said on Tuesday there were 1,109 people hospitalized.

News

Washington Police make arrest in shooting, attempted robbery that injured two

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan and WITN Web Team
Police say they've arrested a man for an attempted armed robbery that ended with one person shot and another injured.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny, hot Tuesday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phillip Williams
The heat index will reach the upper 90s Tuesday with below average rain chances.

News

Man given $2 million bond in Greenville murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Roland Barrett was arrested Monday for the death of Leonard Shackleford, Sr.

Latest News

News

Governor Cooper to outline K-12 school plans today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Governor Cooper’s office says he will give an update on COVID-19 in North Carolina and plans for K-12 public schools during his briefing Tuesday.

National

It’s National Mac and Cheese Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Tuesday, July 14 marks National Mac and Cheese Day.

Local

Stay away from nesting sea turtles on Emerald Isle beaches

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is warning beach-goers to stay away from nesting sites on the beaches.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, July 14th at 4:30am

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, July 14th at 4:30am

News

Crowded beaches, high rip currents make ‘perfect storm’ for water rescues

Updated: 13 hours ago
There hasn’t been much change to the ocean currents, according to rescue officials and coastal researchers, but what has changed: The people.

Weather

When and where to look to see NEOWISE in ENC

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Comet NEOWISE sightings in ENC