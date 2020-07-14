Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny, hot Tuesday; Rip risk forecast
The heat index will climb to the upper 90s Tuesday afternoon.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH
Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: HIGH
Tuesday through Friday
High pressure will build over Eastern Carolina through late week. This will not only keep the rain chance to a minimum, but it will also lead to sunnier weather from sunrise to sunset. Highs will be a bit above average and in the low 90s with humidity staying high, keeping the heat index near the 100° mark during the middle of the afternoons. Winds will blow out of the northeast Tuesday through Thursday morning then become southwesterly.
Saturday & Sunday
A cold front will approach from the west over the weekend, bringing back a chance for primarily scattered afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay in the muggy low 90s with the heat index continuing to near 100°. Overnight lows will dip to the low 70s.