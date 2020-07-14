Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny, hot Tuesday; Rip risk forecast

The heat index will climb to the upper 90s Tuesday afternoon.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: HIGH

Tuesday through Friday

High pressure will build over Eastern Carolina through late week. This will not only keep the rain chance to a minimum, but it will also lead to sunnier weather from sunrise to sunset. Highs will be a bit above average and in the low 90s with humidity staying high, keeping the heat index near the 100° mark during the middle of the afternoons. Winds will blow out of the northeast Tuesday through Thursday morning then become southwesterly.

Saturday & Sunday

A cold front will approach from the west over the weekend, bringing back a chance for primarily scattered afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay in the muggy low 90s with the heat index continuing to near 100°. Overnight lows will dip to the low 70s.

