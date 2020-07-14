Advertisement

Onslow County Schools: “We had been hoping for a full return”

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 14, 2020
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday’s announcement by Governor Roy Cooper that schools across North Carolina will be reopening under the state’s Plan B was not what Onslow County Schools was hoping to hear.

The plan requires school systems to practice moderate social distancing, implement additional safety measures, and operate facilities and transportation at reduced capacity.

Onslow County Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins says, “We had been hoping for a full return to in-person instruction for our students next month. Reopening our schools under Plan B will certainly provide challenges for our staff and families. In OCS, the wellbeing of our students and staff is our highest priority. Now that we have definite direction on how we will resume instruction in the fall, district staff, school administrators, teachers, and support personnel will move forward and continue preparing for a safe and healthy start to the new school year.”

The district is currently considering two options for the implementation of Plan B.

The first potential option under Plan B would have alternating days within each week of school. Under this option, all students, PK-12, would be assigned a cohort (A or B) which would attend school in-person two days each week and learn remotely three days each week, on an alternating basis. On Monday and Tuesday, Cohort A would meet in-person, while Cohort B participated in remote learning. On Thursday and Friday, Cohort B would meet in-person, while Cohort A did remote learning. All students would participate in remote instruction on Wednesdays to allow time for cleaning, tutoring, and planning.

This option would allow students to interact with their teachers and peers in-person each week.

The second option for Plan B would also divide all students into two cohorts. Instead of cohorts alternating days within the week, these groups would alternate weeks of in-person and remote instruction. While Cohort A is attending school in-person for an entire week, students in Cohort B would be learning from home. The groups would switch the next week.

This option would provide more continuity for students and families.

You can click on the link below for information about the two options, and an opportunity to provide feedback on them.

Onslow County Schools reopening options

