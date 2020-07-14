Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for North Carolina and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM '2020 Congressional Pig Book' released - Citizens Against Government Waste release '2020 Congressional Pig Book' - a database of pork projects identified by CAGW - and the 2020 Pig Book Summary, profiling 'the most egregious examples' from the fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills, via virtual press conference with Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Ted Budd, Tim Burchett, Bill Flores, Debbie Lesko, Tom McClintock and Ralph Norman, with pre-recorded messages from GOP Sens. Mike Braun, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee and Rand Paul

Weblinks: http://www.cagw.org, https://twitter.com/GovWaste

Contacts: Alex Abrams, CAGW communications, aabrams@cagw.org, 1 202 271 3979

The virtual press conference will be held on a private Zoom webinar. If you respond and plan to attend, you will receive a private invitation to the virtual conference. Please do not share this information with anyone else. They will not be allowed into the webinar. However, if you have a substitute reporter, they can let them in with their approval. Hold your questions until the end of the press conference

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 - Thursday, Jul. 16 POSTPONED: Home Furnishings Manufacturing Expo - POSTPONED: Home Furnishings Manufacturing Expo * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hickory Metro Convention Center, 1960 13th Ave Dr SE, Hickory, NC

Weblinks: https://bridgetowermedia.com/, https://twitter.com/HFMSE

Contacts: TowerBridge Media, 1 612 317 9420

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 8:00 AM Truist Financial Corp: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.bbandt.com

Contacts: Truist Financial Corp Investor Relations, investors@truist.com

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 Bank of America Corp: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/BofA_News

Contacts: Lee McEntire, Bank of America Investor relations, 1 704 388 6780

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 Truist Financial Corp: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.bbandt.com

Contacts: Truist Financial Corp Investor Relations, investors@truist.com