NCHSAA in “better position to make informed decisions” after Gov. Cooper’s latest announcement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Following Gov. Roy Cooper’s return to in-person learning announcement Tuesday afternoon, the NCHSAA released this response as an update to if, when, and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools.

As was just shared by Governor Cooper, this decision on the starting of school for the 2020-2021 school year now puts us in a better position to make informed decisions regarding if, when, and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools.

We will continue discussing the numerous options and scenarios that have been developed and recommended, identifying the most appropriate scenarios. The NCHSAA staff will work with the Board of Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and other stakeholder groups to solidify the details of the best plan for the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the communities the Association represents.

We know everyone is interested in start dates and protocols. The NCHSAA will provide further updates when they become available after Board discussion and action.

