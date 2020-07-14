McNeill adds Morris to ECU WBB coaching staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – Brittany Morris has been named an assistant coach, ECU women’s basketball head coach Kim McNeill announced on Tuesday.

”I’m extremely excited to announce the addition of Brittany to our family,” said ECU head coach Kim McNeill. “She is a hard worker, passionate about the development of young women on and off the court and she wants to be great at her craft. Those are all characteristics that we want to be a part of our family. East Carolina is a great place and I’m excited about the future of our program.”

Morris arrives in Greenville after three seasons on staff at UNC Wilmington. Along with her duties as assistant coach, Morris spent the past two seasons serving as the Seahawks’ recruiting coordinator. During her three seasons, Morris helped UNCW reach record heights. Under her watch, the Seahawks won 13 home games during the 2018-19 season, the most since UNCW had moved to the Division 1 level. That same year was also the first time UNCW had posted a winning record since the 2011-12 campaign. Under Morris’ tutelage, UNCW’s Shrita Parker was named the USBWA National Player of the Week in January 2019 as well as being named Second-Team All-CAA following the 2018-19 season.

Morris’ impact was not limited to the basketball court. As UNCW’s recruiting coordinator, Morris helped bring in the No. 100 ranked recruiting class in the country in 2018. Morris also helped the Seahawks sign the top ranked class in the CAA each of the past two years. Along with her recruiting prowess, the Seahawks’ team GPA was the highest it has been since 2014 and six players made the school’s dean’s list.

A native of Raleigh, N.C., Morris returned to her home town in August 2015 as a graduate assistant at NC State. While in Raleigh, Morris helped the Wolfpack to a 23-9 record in 2016-17, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament. It was the second consecutive 20-win season for NC State with Morris on staff. Morris helped develop a pair of Second-Team All-AAC players while in Raleigh and helped recruit eventual 2019 WNBA No. 10 draft pick and All-ACC selection Kiara Leslie.

Morris started her collegiate coaching career at Virginia Tech, where she was the team’s video coordinator for the 2014-15 campaign. Among her duties includedanalyzing opponent’s game film, creating highlight videos for the Hokies’ social media pages and scheduling and planning campus visits for recruits.

Morris was a four-year letterwinner for Seton Hall from 2009-13. She was a three-year starter for the Pirates, earning three Big East Player of the Week awards as well as a spot on the league’s weekly honor roll three times. During her senior campaign, Morris led Seton Hall in scoring and was in the top-20 scorers of the Big East which led to her being named Second-Team All-Big East and Second-Team All-Metropolitan. She also excelled off the court, as Morris was named to the Big East All-Academic Team and to Seton Hall’s Dean’s List.

Morris graduated from Seton Hall in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Sport Management and Marketing. She earned a Master’s of Science in Communication from NC State in 2017.

