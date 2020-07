Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N. Carolina students to have mix of online, in-person school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will allow K-12 public schools to reopen in the fall with limited in-person capacity. The plan announced by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper allows school districts to decide whether they want to offer online only instruction. A state law appears to prevent remote learning during the first week of school. Rotating students between live instruction and remote learning also wouldn’t be allowed for the first week. K-12 schools teaching more than 1.5 million North Carolina students had received guidance for three different reopening scenarios, including full in-person classes, a mix of in person and online and online only. Plan B will remain in effect as public health officials caution against a more expansive reopening until coronavirus numbers improve.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA-BOWLING ALLEYS

N.C. Supreme Court puts hold on order that resumed bowling

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has blocked temporarily a judge’s ruling that allowed dozens of North Carolina’s bowling alleys to reopen by overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. The state Supreme Court granted on Tuesday the request of state attorneys for Cooper, who says a preliminary injunction issued last week by a trial judge would make it harder to bring the virus under control. The decision puts a temporary delay upon Judge James Gale’s order, meaning the bowling alleys must shut down again for now. The justices also agreed to review the content of Gale’s decision.

BEAGLES RESCUED

Rescue groups take 46 beagles from North Carolina home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two rescue groups have worked together to retrieve 46 beagles from a home where a man said he had become overwhelmed trying to take care of the dogs. News sources report The Triangle Beagle Rescue and Piedmont Animal Rescue worked together to get the dogs out of the Iredell County home. According to a Facebook post, a man was breeding the beagles but became overwhelmed with the number of dogs when he got older and suffered health issues. The rescuers say they found 46 purebred beagles, some as young as eight weeks and as old as about 11.

PRISON ESCAPEE CAPTURED

Report: Inmate wore janitor's uniform to escape from prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A report from a North Carolina prison says an inmate who escaped put on a janitor's uniform and followed another employee out the door. The News & Observer of Raleigh quotes authorities who say Chad Lee Houser, who was in prison awaiting trial on murder charges, escaped from Central Prison last Friday afternoon and fled Raleigh in a stolen pickup truck. He was caught later that night in Cumberland County, about 50 miles to the south. A Department of Public Safety incident report said Houser followed a pharmacy specialist into a part of the prison designed for controlled entry and exit.

BC-NC-RACIAL INJUSTICE-ASHEVILLE STATUES

Confederate monument removed from Buncombe County courthouse

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Workers have removed a Confederate monument that stands outside a county courthouse in the western North Carolina city of Asheville. The Citizen-Times reports that the monument was taken down Tuesday morning. The monument outside the Buncombe County courthouse honored the 60th Regiment and Battle of Chickamauga. The city of Asheville recently took down a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood downtown. County and city officials have also called for the creation of a task force to come up with a plan for a monument that honors Zebulon Vance. He was a Buncombe a North Carolina governor during the Civil War. The Vance monument stands in downtown Asheville. It was recently shrouded from view.

BC-NC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALCOHOL BAN

Charlotte mayor would support limits on evening booze sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of North Carolina’s largest city said she would support banning alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles voiced her support after images circulated on social media of crowded gatherings at local restaurants and bars. Lyles said at Monday night’s City Council meeting that she would sign such an order if a policy group recommends it. Lyles’s statement followed those of Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio. She told reporters that policymakers were discussing the action. Restrictions on alcohol sales are already in place in places such as Orange County, North Carolina, and in South Carolina.

HUNTING DOGS FOUND DEAD

North Carolina man offers reward in death of 19 hunting dogs

CAMDEN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina dog owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information after 19 of his hunting dogs were discovered dead. The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the reward was announced on behalf of owner Jamie Sanders on the Albemarle Houndsmen Association Facebook page. Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said Sanders reported on June 29 that one of his dogs had died. Sanders told investigators the dog was healthy the day before. The Pilot said Sanders reported a total of 19 dogs dead over the following days. Jones said his office is treating the deaths as suspicious. The Houndsmen Association's president said the group added $500 to the reward.

BC-NC-TRIAL COMPETENCY

Judge: Man still not mentally competent for murder trial

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a North Carolina man who is accused of fatally stabbing a woman in 2011 is still not competent to stand trial for murder. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Cornelius Tucker Jr. will be sent to a hospital. He faces a first-degree-murder charge in the death of Constance Edwina Hall. Her body was found in a trash can. DNA tests prompted Tucker's arrest in 2015. Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall signed an order on Thursday that involuntarily commits Tucker to a hospital until at least June 1, 2021. Court documents state that Tucker may never be able to stand trial because of his mental illness and a slew of physical medical issues.