Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA-BOWLING ALLEYS

N.C. Supreme Court puts hold on order that resumed bowling

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has blocked temporarily a judge’s ruling that allowed dozens of North Carolina’s bowling alleys to reopen by overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. The state Supreme Court granted on Tuesday the request of state attorneys for Cooper, who says a preliminary injunction issued last week by a trial judge would make it harder to bring the virus under control. The decision puts a temporary delay upon Judge James Gale’s order, meaning the bowling alleys must shut down again for now. The justices also agreed to review the content of Gale’s decision.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

NC K-12 students to have mix of online, in-person classes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will allow K-12 public schools to reopen in the fall with limited in-person capacity. The plan announced by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper allows school districts to decide whether they want to offer online only instruction. A state law appears prevent remote learning during the first week of school. Rotating students between live instruction and remote learning also wouldn’t be allowed for the first week. K-12 schools teaching more than 1.5 million North Carolina students had received guidance for three different reopening scenarios, including full in-person classes, a mix of in person and online and online only. Plan B will remain in effect as public health officials caution against a more expansive reopening until coronavirus numbers improve.

BC-NC-RACIAL INJUSTICE-ASHEVILLE STATUES

Confederate monument removed from Buncombe County courthouse

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Workers have removed a Confederate monument that stands outside a county courthouse in the western North Carolina city of Asheville. The Citizen-Times reports that the monument was taken down Tuesday morning. The monument outside the Buncombe County courthouse honored the 60th Regiment and Battle of Chickamauga. The city of Asheville recently took down a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood downtown. County and city officials have also called for the creation of a task force to come up with a plan for a monument that honors Zebulon Vance. He was a Buncombe a North Carolina governor during the Civil War. The Vance monument stands in downtown Asheville. It was recently shrouded from view.

BC-NC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALCOHOL BAN

Charlotte mayor would support limits on evening booze sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of North Carolina’s largest city said she would support banning alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles voiced her support after images circulated on social media of crowded gatherings at local restaurants and bars. Lyles said at Monday night’s City Council meeting that she would sign such an order if a policy group recommends it. Lyles’s statement followed those of Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio. She told reporters that policymakers were discussing the action. Restrictions on alcohol sales are already in place in places such as Orange County, North Carolina, and in South Carolina.

HUNTING DOGS FOUND DEAD

North Carolina man offers reward in death of 19 hunting dogs

CAMDEN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina dog owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information after 19 of his hunting dogs were discovered dead. The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the reward was announced on behalf of owner Jamie Sanders on the Albemarle Houndsmen Association Facebook page. Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said Sanders reported on June 29 that one of his dogs had died. Sanders told investigators the dog was healthy the day before. The Pilot said Sanders reported a total of 19 dogs dead over the following days. Jones said his office is treating the deaths as suspicious. The Houndsmen Association's president said the group added $500 to the reward.

BC-NC-TRIAL COMPETENCY

Judge: Man still not mentally competent for murder trial

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a North Carolina man who is accused of fatally stabbing a woman in 2011 is still not competent to stand trial for murder. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Cornelius Tucker Jr. will be sent to a hospital. He faces a first-degree-murder charge in the death of Constance Edwina Hall. Her body was found in a trash can. DNA tests prompted Tucker's arrest in 2015. Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall signed an order on Thursday that involuntarily commits Tucker to a hospital until at least June 1, 2021. Court documents state that Tucker may never be able to stand trial because of his mental illness and a slew of physical medical issues.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OCRACOKE-ISLAND

Outer Banks island ravaged by storms and virus restrictions

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — A secluded tourist destination on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is having an extremely tough year. Ocracoke Island is recovering from the most damaging hurricane in its recorded history and the near-economic paralysis wrought by one of the world’s worst pandemics. A little more than half of the island’s businesses have reopened since the hurricane struck and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Their owners are hoping to recoup some of their losses as tourists return, albeit in smaller than usual numbers. They don’t have much time: The hurricane season is expected to heat up again here in August.

WILD HORSE DEATH

Horse dies on North Carolina coast after choking on apple

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — A wild horse on the North Carolina coast has died after officials say it choked on an apple, leading to warnings for people not to feed the herd. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said on its Facebook page that a yearling colt named Danny choked on an apple last Friday. The organization said its veterinarian administered a sedative to try and relax the horse's esophagus and allow the obstruction to pass. But it was discovered that the apple had been lodged long enough to cause an infection and rupture his esophagus. Officials blame Danny's death on “humans who had no regard for the safety of the horses.”