Advertisement

Kitten rescued from storm drain by town employee

A Morehead City town employee rescued a kitten Tuesday afternoon.
A Morehead City town employee rescued a kitten Tuesday afternoon.(Town of Morehead City)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Now for some good news.

A town employee in Morehead City this afternoon rescued a kitten that fell down a storm drain.

An employee from Carteret Surgical Center on Guardian Avenue alerted the Morehead City Fire Department about the little guy in the storm drain.

Mike Burke, who works for the town’s Public Services Department, got down into the drain, heard some meowing, and was able to pull the grey kitten out.

The town is asking for name suggestions and if anyone wants a cute little kitten to join their family. Many people are suggesting ‘Stormy’ as a possible name.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State sets new record for people in hospital

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said on Tuesday there were 1,109 people hospitalized.

Kitten rescue

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Crime

POLICE: Washington man hit with weapon during attempted robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police are looking for two men they say are responsible for sending a man to the hospital during an attempted robbery.

News

Governor Cooper says schools will partially reopen next month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Schools were closed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak as instruction was shifted to online learning.

Latest News

Coronavirus

State Supreme Court blocks bowling alleys reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state Supreme Court granted on Tuesday the request of state attorneys, who say a preliminary injunction issued last week by a trial judge would make it harder to bring the virus under control.

News

Washington Police make arrest in shooting, attempted robbery that injured two

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and WITN Web Team
Police say they've arrested a man for an attempted armed robbery that ended with one person shot and another injured.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny, hot Tuesday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
The heat index will reach the upper 90s Tuesday with below average rain chances.

News

Man given $2 million bond in Greenville murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Roland Barrett was arrested Monday for the death of Leonard Shackleford, Sr.

National

It’s National Mac and Cheese Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Tuesday, July 14 marks National Mac and Cheese Day.

Local

Stay away from nesting sea turtles on Emerald Isle beaches

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is warning beach-goers to stay away from nesting sites on the beaches.