Kitten rescued from storm drain by town employee

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Now for some good news.

A town employee in Morehead City this afternoon rescued a kitten that fell down a storm drain.

An employee from Carteret Surgical Center on Guardian Avenue alerted the Morehead City Fire Department about the little guy in the storm drain.

Mike Burke, who works for the town’s Public Services Department, got down into the drain, heard some meowing, and was able to pull the grey kitten out.

The town is asking for name suggestions and if anyone wants a cute little kitten to join their family. Many people are suggesting ‘Stormy’ as a possible name.

