It’s National Mac and Cheese Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Pile on the cheese today!

Tuesday, July 14 marks National Mac and Cheese Day.

The basic ingredients of the dish are pretty simple - macaroni, milk or cream and cheese. Some chefs get creative with bacon, jalapeños or other additions.

The origin of Mac and Cheese Day is unknown. Get your appetites ready and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.