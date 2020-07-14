Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will allow K-12 public schools to reopen in the fall with limited in-person capacity. The plan announced by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper allows school districts to decide whether they want to offer online only instruction. A state law appears to prevent remote learning during the first week of school. Rotating students between live instruction and remote learning also wouldn’t be allowed for the first week. K-12 schools teaching more than 1.5 million North Carolina students had received guidance for three different reopening scenarios, including full in-person classes, a mix of in person and online and online only. Plan B will remain in effect as public health officials caution against a more expansive reopening until coronavirus numbers improve.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper touts his plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and criticizes his opponent's comments about COVID-19 in the first television commercials being run by his reelection campaign. The commercials are part of a $7 million statewide ad buy through the end of August. Republican challenger Dan Forest began airing his first general election commercial last week. The state Republican Party says Cooper has failed during the pandemic to help small businesses and adequately protect nursing home residents. Cooper has a large fundraising advantage over Forest.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has blocked temporarily a judge’s ruling that allowed dozens of North Carolina’s bowling alleys to reopen by overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. The state Supreme Court granted on Tuesday the request of state attorneys for Cooper, who says a preliminary injunction issued last week by a trial judge would make it harder to bring the virus under control. The decision puts a temporary delay upon Judge James Gale’s order, meaning the bowling alleys must shut down again for now. The justices also agreed to review the content of Gale’s decision.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two rescue groups have worked together to retrieve 46 beagles from a home where a man said he had become overwhelmed trying to take care of the dogs. News sources report The Triangle Beagle Rescue and Piedmont Animal Rescue worked together to get the dogs out of the Iredell County home. According to a Facebook post, a man was breeding the beagles but became overwhelmed with the number of dogs when he got older and suffered health issues. The rescuers say they found 46 purebred beagles, some as young as eight weeks and as old as about 11.