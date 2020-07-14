Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina teachers and parents as well as gym and bar operators are anxious to know what Gov. Roy Cooper will say about the path ahead with the COVID-19 pandemic. Cooper scheduled a media briefing for Tuesday to discuss the state’s coronavirus case response. He said previously that he would announce this week how the state’s K-12 public schools would operate when classes begin Aug. 17. Cooper also must decide what to do with his executive order expiring Friday that extended closings of bars, health clubs and movie theaters shuttered since March. State virus death trends have been unfavorable in recent weeks.

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — A secluded tourist destination on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is having an extremely tough year. Ocracoke Island is recovering from the most damaging hurricane in its recorded history and the near-economic paralysis wrought by one of the world’s worst pandemics. A little more than half of the island’s businesses have reopened since the hurricane struck and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Their owners are hoping to recoup some of their losses as tourists return, albeit in smaller than usual numbers. They don’t have much time: The hurricane season is expected to heat up again here in August.

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — A wild horse on the North Carolina coast has died after officials say it choked on an apple, leading to warnings for people not to feed the herd. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said on its Facebook page that a yearling colt named Danny choked on an apple last Friday. The organization said its veterinarian administered a sedative to try and relax the horse's esophagus and allow the obstruction to pass. But it was discovered that the apple had been lodged long enough to cause an infection and rupture his esophagus. Officials blame Danny's death on “humans who had no regard for the safety of the horses.”

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest recorded his largest fundraising haul in his gubernatorial bid, but he's still way behind Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper in the money race. The Committee to Elect Dan Forest says it raised $2.4 million from mid-February through the end of June and had $2 million in cash. Cooper's campaign already announced last week it had raised close to $6 million during the extended second quarter and had $14 million in the bank. A separate committee designed to help Cooper and other Democratic Council of State candidates says it raised $6 million. Campaign finance reports were due last Friday.