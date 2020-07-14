Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina teachers and parents as well as gym and bar operators are anxious to know what Gov. Roy Cooper will say about the path ahead with the COVID-19 pandemic. Cooper scheduled a media briefing for Tuesday to discuss the state’s coronavirus case response. He said previously that he would announce this week how the state’s K-12 public schools would operate when classes begin Aug. 17. Cooper also must decide what to do with his executive order expiring Friday that extended closings of bars, health clubs and movie theaters shuttered since March. State virus death trends have been unfavorable in recent weeks.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Workers have removed a Confederate monument that stands outside a county courthouse in the western North Carolina city of Asheville. The Citizen-Times reports that the monument was taken down Tuesday morning. The monument outside the Buncombe County courthouse honored the 60th Regiment and Battle of Chickamauga. The city of Asheville recently took down a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood downtown. County and city officials have also called for the creation of a task force to come up with a plan for a monument that honors Zebulon Vance. He was a Buncombe a North Carolina governor during the Civil War. The Vance monument stands in downtown Asheville. It was recently shrouded from view.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of North Carolina’s largest city said she would support banning alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles voiced her support after images circulated on social media of crowded gatherings at local restaurants and bars. Lyles said at Monday night’s City Council meeting that she would sign such an order if a policy group recommends it. Lyles’s statement followed those of Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio. She told reporters that policymakers were discussing the action. Restrictions on alcohol sales are already in place in places such as Orange County, North Carolina, and in South Carolina.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a North Carolina man who is accused of fatally stabbing a woman in 2011 is still not competent to stand trial for murder. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Cornelius Tucker Jr. will be sent to a hospital. He faces a first-degree-murder charge in the death of Constance Edwina Hall. Her body was found in a trash can. DNA tests prompted Tucker's arrest in 2015. Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall signed an order on Thursday that involuntarily commits Tucker to a hospital until at least June 1, 2021. Court documents state that Tucker may never be able to stand trial because of his mental illness and a slew of physical medical issues.