Governor Cooper to outline K-12 school plans Tuesday

The governor announced that the state will continue with phase two of reopening for the next three weeks.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper’s office says he will give an update on COVID-19 in North Carolina and plans for K-12 public schools during his briefing Tuesday.

That update is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Cooper previously delayed the disclosure set for July 1, saying he wanted more time for feedback and to review the science related to school reopenings and public health.

All school districts have been told to prepare three plans: One for reopening at full capacity, one at half capacity, and one for remote learning.

School buildings have been shuttered since March, and classes are now set to begin Aug. 17.

