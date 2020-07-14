Caught on camera: Officer saves choking baby in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan police department shared dashcam video of one of its officers saving the life of a young child.

It shows Sterling Heights Officer Cameron Maciejewski meeting the family outside their home. One of them is holding the 3-week-old girl, who is not breathing.

“Ofc. Maciejewski calmly takes the baby in his arms and performs back thrusts in attempts to clear the baby’s air way,” said the department’s Facebook post. “When doing so, the baby coughs up the obstruction and begins to cry.”

The Sterling Heights Fire Department then took the baby to the hospital for evaluation.

“If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different,” the department stated. “Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family.”

