Carteret County ministry opens larger thrift store

Loaves and Fishes expands thrift store to help their ministries
By Stacia Strong
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -Loaves and Fishes in Beaufort held a grand opening this weekend to officially open up its new 8,600 sq. ft thrift store amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Customers wait in line in the new Loaves and Fishes Thrift Store
Customers wait in line in the new Loaves and Fishes Thrift Store(witn)

The ministry had closed its thrift stores for several weeks because of the coronavirus, but on Saturday they welcomed back dozens of shoppers to their new facility which is just several doors down from their original thrift store.

“This location opened up for rent so we talked about it and prayed about it and we decided we would take that leap of faith and so this weekend was our grand opening and we had people lined up at the door and everybody was just so happy,” said Gabrielle Gaskill.

Gabrielle Gaskill is the Chief Finance Officer for Loaves and Fishes. She says having the ability to expand their store has been extremely important as they rely heavily on the funds from sales to operate several of their ministries.

“The thrift stores are our main source of income. Half, about half of our income comes from the thrift store so without it and without the help our community, our ministry would not be possible,” said Gaskill.

Loaves and Fishes has two food pantries, a backpack blessings program, and also runs a long term addiction recovery center.

Bradley Crab is the Discipleship Director for the organization and oversees the recovery program. Crab says this program is critical to help in the fight against drug addiction. “We appreciate everything that is out here and that God is making it possible to not only help lives but literally save them,” said Crab.

The Loaves and Fishes organization also relies on monetary donations and donations to keep its thrift store stocked. You can find more information on Loaves and Fishes on their website, https://loavesandfishesnc.org/. Their new store is located at 1710 Live Oak Street, Beaufort.

