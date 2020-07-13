Advertisement

Two North Carolina men drown in Emerald Isle Sunday evening

Two North Carolina men drowned in Emerald Isle early Sunday evening.
Two North Carolina men drowned in Emerald Isle early Sunday evening.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerald Isle officials say two men died Sunday afternoon after drowning in the ocean.

The victims are James Burton, 72, of Cornelius, and John Emerline, 73, of Raleigh. Town officials say the two men were related via marriage.

Town Manager Matt Zapp says that a 911 call was made shortly after 4 p.m. for two swimmers in distress in the area of 9901 Coast Guard Road in the beach strand near Shipwreck Lane.

Four surfers and a town lifeguard went into the water and pulled the two men to shore.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the men.

The town says that Burton was in the ocean and appeared to be in trouble, when Emerline went in to try and help him.

“A loss of this magnitude is simply heartbreaking,” says Zapp. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burton and Emerline families during this tragic time.

There was a moderate rip current risk in Emerald Isle on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Driver accidentally backs car, hits seven people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Law enforcement authorities in North Carolina say four people were hospitalized Sunday after a woman put her vehicle into the wrong gear and backed into seven individuals.

News

Fiery car crash in North Carolina leaves three men dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Emergency responders say three men were found dead Sunday in North Carolina near the border with Virginia after firefighters extinguished a blaze in a wooded area following a car crash.

News

Crew member hospitalized, residents uninjured after Duck house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials say one crew member was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Duck on Saturday.

News

Police: Cherry Point Marine hospitalized after being hit on bicycle

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Marine in our state has been hospitalized after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in New Bern on Sunday morning.

Latest News

News

Pennsylvania man dies while swimming off Ocracoke Island

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 65-year old Pennsylvania man died in a rip current on Sunday while swimming off Ocracoke Island.

News

Police: Cherry Point Marine hospitalized after being hit on bicycle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Marine in our state has been hospitalized after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in New Bern on Sunday morning.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Thunderstorms arrive Monday afternoon; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Mostly sunny and hot Sunday with only a slim chance of a shower.

News

New Hanover County to consider declaring racism a public health crisis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution on Monday that would declare racism a public health crisis in the county.

News

Crew member hospitalized, residents uninjured after Duck house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials say one crew member was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Duck on Saturday.

News

Pennsylvania man dies while swimming off Ocracoke Island

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 65-year old Pennsylvania man died in a rip current on Sunday while swimming off Ocracoke Island.