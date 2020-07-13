Two North Carolina men drown in Emerald Isle Sunday evening

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerald Isle officials say two men died Sunday afternoon after drowning in the ocean.

The victims are James Burton, 72, of Cornelius, and John Emerline, 73, of Raleigh. Town officials say the two men were related via marriage.

Town Manager Matt Zapp says that a 911 call was made shortly after 4 p.m. for two swimmers in distress in the area of 9901 Coast Guard Road in the beach strand near Shipwreck Lane.

Four surfers and a town lifeguard went into the water and pulled the two men to shore.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the men.

The town says that Burton was in the ocean and appeared to be in trouble, when Emerline went in to try and help him.

“A loss of this magnitude is simply heartbreaking,” says Zapp. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burton and Emerline families during this tragic time.

There was a moderate rip current risk in Emerald Isle on Sunday.

