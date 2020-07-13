Advertisement

Police: Driver accidentally backs car, hits seven people

Four people were hospitalized Sunday after a woman put her vehicle into the wrong gear and backed into seven individuals.
Four people were hospitalized Sunday after a woman put her vehicle into the wrong gear and backed into seven individuals.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -

Law enforcement authorities in North Carolina say four people were hospitalized Sunday after a woman put her vehicle into the wrong gear and backed into seven individuals.

WBTV-TV reports the crash happened just before 10 a.m. in Charlotte.

Police say the woman was trying to drive forward out of a parking space when she accidentally reversed, ran over the curb and hit the people.

Police say four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the woman had been handing out food to homeless people before the crash.

Police have not released the name of the driver. 

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fiery car crash in North Carolina leaves three men dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Emergency responders say three men were found dead Sunday in North Carolina near the border with Virginia after firefighters extinguished a blaze in a wooded area following a car crash.

News

Crew member hospitalized, residents uninjured after Duck house fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials say one crew member was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Duck on Saturday.

News

Police: Cherry Point Marine hospitalized after being hit on bicycle

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Marine in our state has been hospitalized after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in New Bern on Sunday morning.

News

Pennsylvania man dies while swimming off Ocracoke Island

Updated: 1 hours ago
A 65-year old Pennsylvania man died in a rip current on Sunday while swimming off Ocracoke Island.

Latest News

News

Police: Cherry Point Marine hospitalized after being hit on bicycle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Marine in our state has been hospitalized after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in New Bern on Sunday morning.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Thunderstorms arrive Monday afternoon; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Mostly sunny and hot Sunday with only a slim chance of a shower.

News

New Hanover County to consider declaring racism a public health crisis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution on Monday that would declare racism a public health crisis in the county.

News

Crew member hospitalized, residents uninjured after Duck house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials say one crew member was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Duck on Saturday.

News

Pennsylvania man dies while swimming off Ocracoke Island

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 65-year old Pennsylvania man died in a rip current on Sunday while swimming off Ocracoke Island.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: lab-confirmed cases surpass 85,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
1,070 are currently hospitalized.