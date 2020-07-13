Police: Driver accidentally backs car, hits seven people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -

Law enforcement authorities in North Carolina say four people were hospitalized Sunday after a woman put her vehicle into the wrong gear and backed into seven individuals.

WBTV-TV reports the crash happened just before 10 a.m. in Charlotte.

Police say the woman was trying to drive forward out of a parking space when she accidentally reversed, ran over the curb and hit the people.

Police say four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the woman had been handing out food to homeless people before the crash.

Police have not released the name of the driver.

