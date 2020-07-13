Pitt County Health Department begins free COVID-19 testing
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department will begin free COVID-19 testing Monday.
You’ll get tested in your car, but walk-up services will be provided if needed.
Appointments are encouraged, but they are not required. You can make an appointment by calling 252-902-2449.
You must bring your ID and you’ll be asked to fill out a consent form at the testing site before getting tested.
For a full list of testing sites and times, click here.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.