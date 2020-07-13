Advertisement

Pitt County Health Department begins free COVID-19 testing

(John Raoux | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department will begin free COVID-19 testing Monday.

You’ll get tested in your car, but walk-up services will be provided if needed.

Appointments are encouraged, but they are not required. You can make an appointment by calling 252-902-2449.

You must bring your ID and you’ll be asked to fill out a consent form at the testing site before getting tested.

For a full list of testing sites and times, click here.

